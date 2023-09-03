REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders say they are monitoring the air quality at Regina's Mosaic Stadium.

They're hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers today for their annual Labour Day Classic.

The Roughriders say the CFL, CFLPA and the Blue Bombers are all using in-stadium instruments to ensure safe conditions for players, coaches, staff and fans.

Smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's interior has drifted east, affecting the air quality in Saskatchewan.

Kick off is still scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.