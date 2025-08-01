The Canadian Football League is monitoring the air quality in Winnipeg for Friday's matchup between the Blue Bombers and Argonauts.

The game remains scheduled to kickoff on time at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT.

The CFL and Winnipeg Football Club are actively monitoring air quality conditions for tonight's game. The game remains scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Our meteorologist expects air quality to improve throughout the day. All CFL stadiums, including Princess Auto Stadium, are equipped with real-time air quality monitoring systems. We'll continue to track conditions closely and provide an update this afternoon," the team said in a statement.

