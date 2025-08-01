CFL monitoring air quality in Winnipeg ahead of Argos-Bombers matchup
The Canadian Football League is monitoring the air quality in Winnipeg for Friday's matchup between the Blue Bombers and Argonauts.
The game remains scheduled to kickoff on time at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT.
The CFL and Winnipeg Football Club are actively monitoring air quality conditions for tonight's game. The game remains scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Our meteorologist expects air quality to improve throughout the day. All CFL stadiums, including Princess Auto Stadium, are equipped with real-time air quality monitoring systems. We'll continue to track conditions closely and provide an update this afternoon," the team said in a statement.
