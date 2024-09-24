CFL playoff picture remains murky in West heading into Week 17

The murky playoff picture in the Canadian Football League’s West Division could finally start to take shape as the season enters the final stretch.

Despite a hot streak of six straight wins, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the second-place BC Lions by only two points and have yet to secure a playoff berth.

The Blue Bombers, who are looking to reach the Grey Cup for the fifth consecutive season, could create a bit of breathing room when they host the Edmonton Elks on Friday.

According to CFL.ca, the Blue Bombers have an 81.55 per cent chance of finishing first in the West and a 99.18 per cent chance of making the playoffs in some form.

After sitting at the bottom of the division for much of the season, the Elks managed to climb out of the basement with the help of consecutive routs of the Calgary Stampeders earlier this month.

Edmonton sits three points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and one point up on the Stampeders.

However, the Stampeders have a bye this week and may find themselves further behind the pack when the dust settles.

The odds are stacked against the Stampeders and Elks in their quest to reach the playoffs.

Along with the Blue Bombers, the Lions (95.64 per cent) and Roughriders (93.72 per cent) are heavily favoured to advance to the postseason.

The Stampeders have reached the playoffs every season dating back to 2005, but have just a 0.41 per cent chance of keeping that streak alive at this point.

Edmonton enters the week with an 11.81 per cent chance of securing a playoff berth.

The Stampeders and Elks both have a lot of ground to make up in the West, but with four games remaining for each club, there is still time to turn the odds in their favour.