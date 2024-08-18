TORONTO — The CFL has reinstated Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

The move comes after the league suspended Kelly for Toronto's two exhibition games and first nine regular-season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

"The Canadian Football League (CFL) has reinstated Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly on a last chance agreement provided that he continues to meet a number of ongoing conditions," the league said in a release on Sunday.

The Argonauts also announced that Kelly would rejoin the team for practice on Sunday as they prepare to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.

“This is an important step for Chad who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience” said Toronto Argonauts General Manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons. “There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture and we are all committed with Chad’s return, to work on this together, as a team.”

Kelly, who won last year's Most Outstanding Player award, said this was just "one step" in the process of bettering himself.

“I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL,” said Kelly. “I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague and person. With that commitment in mind, I have accepted the League’s conditions of reinstatement, including its ‘Last Chance Agreement’.”

Earlier this month the CFL announced that Kelly had satisfactorily completed mandated counselling sessions and passed an assessment by an independent expert as part of his suspension levied in May following an investigation into a lawsuit filed by the team's former strength and conditioning coach.

The lawsuit alleged that Kelly made repeated unwanted romantic advances that escalated into threatening language. The lawsuit was eventually settled through mediation.

"Mr. Kelly's suspension is the direct result of his behaviour," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said at the time. "The addition of mandatory counselling focuses on his need for self-reflection and understanding of his actions. He must take full advantage of this."

Kelly was also suspended a minimum of nine regular-season games as part of the ban.

A native of Buffalo and the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly, the 30-year-old Kelly signed a three-year, $1.865 million extension with the Argos last fall to make him the highest-paid player in the league.

In 2023, the Ole Miss product threw for 4,123 yards on 270-for-394 passing with 23 touchdowns to earn the league's top individual prize.

After a 16-2 regular season, the defending Grey Cup champion Argos fell, 38-17, in the Eastern Final to eventual champions, the Montreal Alouettes.

Through nine games this season, the Boatmen are 5-4.