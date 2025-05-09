CFL says concussions, man-games lost due to injury were both down in 2024

TORONTO - The CFL says it saw the fewest number of concussions recorded last season since 2015 when it introduced enhance detection and tracking of the injury.

The league stated Friday that 38 total concussions were recorded in 2024, a 21 per cent decrease from 2023 (48) and 50 per cent from 2015 (76).

"The decreases in concussions, and injury events as a whole, demonstrate progress as we strive to make the game safer,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. "Credit to the medical committee, team athletic therapists and medical staff for their expertise and tremendous guidance.

"As a league, we will continue to explore various avenues to safeguard players and promote safer ways to play football.”

The CFL has instituted several initiatives the last decade to help address the issue of concussions.

Last year, it became the first North American pro circuit to mandate the use of mouthguards by all players and also gave them the option of wearing Guardian Caps during regular-season games.

Also, the number of weekly padded practices involving contact was reduced.

The CFL said last season 1,501 total man games were lost because of injury (325 to practice injuries, 1,176 to game injuries). That's down 10 per cent from 1,672 in 2023 (425 practice injuries, 1,247 coming in games).

Between 2021-23, the average was 1,684 man games lost (531 from practice injuries, 1,153 from games), a reduction of 11 per cent.

Data pertaining to the COVID-19-shortened 2021 campaign was projected to account for a full 81-game season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.