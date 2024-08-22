CFL set to 'recalibrate Command Centre operations' for second half of season

The CFL announced on Thursday that they will "recalibrate Command Centre operations" for the second half of the season to ensure the "clear and obvious" principle is applied more consistently ​

"The clear and obvious principle is defined as having a clear, unobstructed view of the action in question, and the correct outcome is obvious when compared to an established standard created by the rules committee and the CFL officiating department," the CFL said in a release.

The new measures were created after consultation with each CFL team's president, general manager and head coach.

​Here are the measures the CFL announced in a release on Thursday:

On coaches' challenges and automatic reviews, Replay Officials will have a renewed focus on employing the Clear and Obvious principle in its decision-making.

The Command Centre will only intervene if there is clear evidence that officials have made an obvious error on the field and a correction can occur without causing significant delay.

The roster of replay officials has been reduced to increase consistency.

Enhanced evaluations have been implemented for Replay Officials to guide better learning and ensure consistency and accountability.

Continue to focus on assisting on-field officials by providing integral support on difficult aspects of the game to administer without the requirement to stop the game.

The CFL's Command Centre has been heavily criticized this season, including a 22-22 overtime tie between the Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10 which featured numerous questionable calls late in the game.