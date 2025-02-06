TORONTO - The CFL has slapped American defensive lineman Shawn Lemon with an additional two-game suspension for violating its drug policy.

Lemon is currently serving an indefinite suspension for betting on CFL games, including one in which he played. Should Lemon, 36, be reinstated by the league and sign with another CFL team, he'd have to then serve the two-game ban before being allowed to return to the field.

Lemon remains a pending free agent.

Lemon's latest suspension follows a positive test for Phentermine, an appetite suppressant that can help with weight loss. The ban came after Lemon's appeal was denied.

The drug violation was Lemon's first, resulting in the two-game suspension.

The CFL had originally suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24, 2024 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in, while with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.

That decision came two weeks after Lemon retired after helping Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the '23 Grey Cup game. He'd initially signed a one-year deal with the Alouettes in December 2023.

The CFL said at the time no evidence indicated games were impacted by Lemon's wagering and that Stampeders coaches, teammates and team personnel were all unaware of his actions. In May, Lemon appealed the suspension, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon helped Montreal open the season with four straight wins before another arbitrator ruled July 4 to reinstate the CFL's indefinite suspension.

If reinstated, Lemon would be free to sign with the CFL team of his choice.

A three-time Grey Cup champion, Lemon has registered 102 sacks over 13 CFL seasons.

He began his pro career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a practice-roster player in 2011 and has spent time with every CFL team — some on multiple occasions — except Hamilton. He won Grey Cups with Calgary (2014), Toronto (2017) and Montreal (2023).

Lemon also spent time with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers as well as two Arena Football League teams and another in the Indoor Football League.

Lemon recorded 262 tackles, two special-teams tackles, three interceptions, 30 forced fumbles and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown over his CFL tenure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.