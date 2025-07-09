TORONTO - The CFL on Wednesday suspended B.C. Lions defensive lineman Kemoko Turay for one game and fined three others for their roles in a post-game altercation last week.

The incident occurred following B.C.’s 21-20 road win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night, which ended on Sean Whyte’s 43-yard field goal. Turay and Montreal defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund became involved in an altercation outside the Alouettes’ locker room, prompting others to join in.

Turay received a one-game ban for committing a non-football act — inciting a post-game altercation. Adeyemi-Berglund and Montreal's M.J. Sherman received fines for committing a non-football act — engaging in a post-game altercation — while Alouettes offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage was also fined for making inappropriate contact with a TSN camera operator.

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston oversees suspendible offences, while discipline is handled by the league’s department of health, safety and integrity.

The department includes chief football operations officer Greg Dick, vice-president of officiating Darren Hackwood, associate vice-president of football operations Ryan Janzen and associate vice-president of health and safety Eric Noivo.

"Non-football acts negatively impact the reputation and professional standing of the CFL and they will not be tolerated," Johnston said in a statement. "These actions do not reflect the values of our league.

"The post-game altercation in Montreal became an unnecessary focal point, taking away from an incredibly entertaining game won on the final play.”

The CFL also announced Wednesday that Ottawa linebacker Frankie Griffin was fined for delivering a high hit on Edmonton quarterback Tre Ford.

As per CFL policy, the league does not announce the amounts of player fines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025.