All-star linebacker Micah Awe will not hit the free agency market next week after re-signing with the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The 30-year-old American set a single season franchise record in 2023 by recording 134 defensive tackles. That number was also good enough for the third-highest total in CFL history for a single season.

Awe added three interceptions and two sacks over 18 games.

Before joining the Stamps in 2023, Awe spent time with the BC Lions, Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks, recording 384 tackles, six sacks and five interceptions in 83 career games over six seasons.

Awe, who was born in Nigeria and played his college ball with Texas Tech, was named a CFL All-Star for the time in 2023.