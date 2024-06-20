TORONTO — CFL broadcasts are going to look a little different now.

Starting Thursday night, broadcasts of CFL games on TSN+ will be available as augmented live streams.

Viewers will see locators to help them find the ball carrier and a timer that will indicate the length of time it takes a quarterback to get a pass off.

There will also be calculations on just how fast a player ran on a play. Some passing routes -- commonly referred to as a route tree -- will be included, with lines following the exact path a receiver takes on a play.

The innovations are a result of the CFL's partnerships with TSN, Wilson and Genius Sports, a data, technology and commercial company that connects sports, betting and media. They're also in collaboration with the CFL Players' Association.

The augmented broadcasts will be available for the remainder of the regular season, playoffs and Grey Cup on Nov. 17.

"When we talk about the path ahead for fan experience and fan interaction, one word comes to mind -- more,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “More information, more understanding, more details to draw viewers in, more data to help fans feel like they’re in the game and truly part of the action."

The league's first augmented live stream will be Thursday night when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the defending champion Montreal Alouettes.

In addition, the CFL will be providing faster, upgraded statistics on its website. Enhanced play-by-play summaries will include team timeouts, catch spots, challenges, automatic reviews and turnovers on downs.

There will also be enhancements made to the CFL's game tracker.

In addition, it has revamped CFL Game Zone with more free-to-play offerings. The weekly predictor game has been revised to be club-specific for those fans wishing to focus on their favourite team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.