CFL unveils 2025 regular season schedule

The Canadian Football League announced their 2025 regular season schedule Thursday with the Ottawa Redblacks taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina to kick things on off Thursday, June 5.

Opening week sees the Toronto Argonauts paying a visit to Montreal to play the Alouettes, the Calgary Stampeders hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks going up against the BC Lions in Vancouver.

The 112th Grey Cup will take place on Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. The first rematch of this past year's Grey Cup between the Blue Bombers and Argos will take place in Week 8 at BMO Field in Toronto.

“We’re thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie in a news release. “Each offseason brings a wealth of intrigue – new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new – a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true.”

The CFL pre-season begins on May 19 with a meeting between the Stamps and Lions and runs for three weeks.

The full 2025 pre-season and regular season schedule can be found here.