CFL will review its procotols regarding the updating of fans in weather delays

TORONTO - The CFL is reviewing how it updates fans during weather-related issues after poor air quality forced it to reschedule a regular-season game Friday night.

The CFL postponed the Saskatchewan Roughriders-Calgary Stampeders game in Regina to 4 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. But many fans expressed frustration with being forced to wait for hours at Mosaic Stadium before the contest was ultimately moved.

"As with all of our policies and protocols, we will continue to review and adjust then as needed to ensure they're as robust as possible, along with how they are communicated publicly," the league said in a statement Monday.

The game was originally slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday but was pushed back due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in northern Saskatchewan. Those conditions created an Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) that night above a threshold of 10.

According to an agreement between the league and its players, games can't be played when the AQHI surpasses a threshold of seven. Each CFL stadium is equipped with multiple air-quality sensors to provide real-time readings.

Active smoke systems are monitored leading up to and throughout games. If the AQHI surpasses a reading eight or higher either during warm-ups or games, action is stopped and teams immediately go to their respective dressing rooms.

Ninety minutes before kickoff, the league announced the game would be delayed 45 minutes, with warm-ups slated to begin at 8 p.m. and kickoff at 8:45 p.m. However, bad air-quality levels kept players off the field.

The CFL ultimately established 12:45 a.m. as the latest time to begin warm-ups with the kickoff to happen 30 minutes later. But when the AQHI didn't improve by 11:45 p.m., the contest was postponed.

The CFL and Roughriders were informed Thursday of the possibility of the higher AQHI, a situation that was exacerbated by the absence of wind in and around Regina. On Friday, the league, CFL Players' Association, officials with both competing teams, meteorologists and the league's broadcast partner participated in numerous meetings regarding the conditions.

The following day, however, the AQHI had improved to a reading of about five and the game was played in its entirety. The Calgary Stampeders earned a 24-10 victory, handing the Riders their first loss of the season.

A CFL game doesn't have to be played in its entirety to be deemed official. If there is a stoppage surpassing 60 minutes after the contest has reached the 7:30 mark of the third quarter, it will be considered final and the leading team would receive two points. If the score was tied, both teams would earn a point.

But if there's a stoppage exceeding three hours in a game that hasn't reached the 7:30 mark of the third, the contest would be cancelled and players wouldn't be required to play the following day.

Based on historical data, teams will be awarded a victory and two points if they were ahead by:

— 21-plus points in the first quarter. — 17-plus points in the second quarter. — 13-plus points in the third quarter.

Short of the point differential, if the two teams don't play each other again that season, the weather-delayed contest will be considered a tie and both would earn a point. If the teams were scheduled to meet again that season, they'd participate in a two-possession shootout before the next meeting.

However, because Friday night's game didn't begin, it was played in its entirety Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, the CFLPA said the decision to reschedule the game was the right one.

"Despite our disappointment that we were unable to play last night’s game in Saskatchewan, we want to acknowledge the collaboration between the CFLPA, CFL and the teams to make players’ safety and well-being the priority," CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said in a statement. "We appreciate the league’s willingness to prioritize our members’ well-being in this situation and to make the difficult, but necessary, decision to delay the game.

"We will continue to work with the CFL through our joint health and safety committee to ensure our air quality policy is supported by the most recent research and evidence to protect our members."

Tickets for the postponed game were valid for Saturday's contest. Individuals from out of town who couldn't make the rescheduled event were to receive refunds or tickets to future contests.

But some fans expressed frustration with the lack of communication they received throughout the process.

Many also felt the decision to postpone the game took too long. Others were upset that they were unable to leave the stadium, either to return home or to their hotel rooms, to wait it out in more comfortable surroundings for fear of being denied re-entry if the game was played later Friday night.

This marks the second time this year a Riders home game was delayed due to poor air quality. Saskatchewan's 15-9 pre-season loss to Winnipeg on May 24 was pushed back an hour but ultimately played.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.