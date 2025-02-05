CFLPA announces almost 10% raise in salary cap

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association announced Wednesday that the CFL salary cap will increase by nearly 10 per cent for the 2025 season.

The increase is largest since the 2014 season and the second largest increase during the modern salary cap era.

The 2025 salary cap will be 9.7 per cent higher than the 2024 season as result of the first viable revenue sharing mechanism negotiated by the CFLPA into the most recent collective agreement with the CFL. The increase, to $6,062,365, is the result of strong overall league revenues driven by growth in the game on and off the field.

“This increase is a direct result of the dedication and sacrifices of our members, both past and present,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said. “For too long, salary cap growth has lagged behind the economic realities. With this adjustment, we’re seeing a much-needed correction, one that finally catches up to the rate of inflation and prioritizes the financial well-being of CFL players.”

“Our members are the backbone of this league, and this increase to the salary cap is a testament to the players who paved the way before us,” CFLPA interim executive director Peter Dyakowski added. “This isn’t just about today’s players; it’s about all those who will come after them as well. The CFLPA wants this coming season to be the best time in the history of the CFL to be a player.”

