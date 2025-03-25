The Canadian Football League Players’ Association has sent letters to both the league office and Edmonton Elks CEO Chris Morris to address concerns over recent comments Elks general manager Ed Hervey made suggesting the CFL doesn’t have any superstars.

“Mr. Hervey’s comments were insulting and ignorant. He disparaged every single one of our members, and our entire league, when he stated that the CFL has no superstar players,” the CFLPA said in a release.

“We call on Mr. Hervey to retract his statement and acknowledge the immense value and skill the CFL players bring to the sport. The CFL is home to some of the most dynamic athletes in professional football, and it is time to show respect for their contributions both on and off the field.”

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the union believes the GM’s words are counterproductive to the league’s goals and they have also drawn backlash from many CFL players.