Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is getting close to making his 2025 debut for the team after sustaining a serious leg injury during last season's East Division final against the Montreal Alouettes.

The 31-year-old had imaging done on Tuesday, and according to TSN's Farhan Lalji, if all is clear Kelly could get more first team reps and even could potentially start in the team's Week 8 matchup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.



Kelly practiced with the team on Tuesday, with head coach Ryan Dinwiddie putting the former CFL Most Outstanding Player through extra drill work.

The 6-foot-1 Kelly threw for 2,451 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last season. He was suspended for the first nine contests of the campaign for violating the league's gender-based violence policy.

In his MOP-winning season in 2023, he threw for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Argonauts equaled the best regular season in league history with a 16-2 record.

Nick Arbuckle has filled the starting quarterback spot in place of Kelly and continued to take first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

Arbuckle and the Argonauts are coming off a heartbreaking 26-25 loss to the Alouettes, in which he threw for 242 yards with two touchdowns.

After leading the Argonauts to their 19th Grey Cup victory last season in place of Kelly, Arbuckle has thrown for 1,691 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in six games this season.

Toronto sits in third place in the East Division this season with a 1-5 record.