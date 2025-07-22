Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly practiced with the team on Tuesday, but it was Nick Arbuckle who took first-team reps as the team prepares to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Kelly, 31, has yet to appear with the Argonauts this season after sustaining a serious leg injury during last season's East Division final against the Montreal Alouettes.

The 6-foot-1 pivot threw for 2,451 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games last season after he was suspended for the first nine games of the season for violating the league's gender-based violence policy.

He previously won the league's Most Outstanding Player Award in 2023, throwing for 4,123 yards with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Argonauts equaled the best regular season in league history with a 16-2 record.

Arbuckle has filled the starting quarterback spot in place of Kelly and continued to take first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

Arbuckle and the Argonauts are coming off a heartbreaking 26-25 loss to the Alouettes, in which he threw for 242 yards with two touchdowns.

After leading the Argonauts to their 19th Grey Cup victory last season in place of Kelly, Arbuckle has thrown for 1,691 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions in six games this season.

Toronto sits in third place in the East Division this season with a 1-5 record