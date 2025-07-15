TORONTO - Chad Kelly's season debut with the Toronto Argonauts will have to wait another week.

Toronto (1-4) listed the veteran quarterback as out for its game Thursday night in Montreal versus the Alouettes (3-2). That means Nick Arbuckle will make a sixth straight start for the Argos.

Kelly, the CFL's 2023 outstanding player, hasn't played this season as he continues to recover from a serious leg injury suffered in last year's East Division final versus Montreal. Arbuckle earned the Grey Cup start for the Argos and was named the game's MVP after passing for 252 yards and two TDs in their 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Both Toronto and Montreal will come off bye weeks.

Also out for the Argos will be tackle Ryan Hunter (shoulder), linebacker Jack Cassar (adductor) and running back Miyan Williams (head). But running back Deonta McMahon (ankle), linebacker Wynton McManis (knee) and defensive lineman Derek Parish (ankle) will all be available for Toronto.

Quarterback Davis Alexander will be available for Montreal after missing two starts with a hamstring injury. He's 7-0 as a CFL starter and closing in on Danny McManus's league record of eight straight wins to begin a career in Canada.

Also available for the Alouettes will be offensive linemen Nick Callender (foot) and Cyrille Hogan-Saindon (knee) and receiver Austin Mack (hamstring).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.