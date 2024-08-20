Chad Kelly will start at quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a Week 12 clash on Thursday, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie confirmed to the media on Tuesday.

Kelly, 30, was reinstated by the CFL on Sunday after he was suspended for two exhibition games and the first nine games of the regular season contests for violating its gender-based violence policy.

Cameron Dukes started the first eight games at quarterback this season, throwing for 1,398 passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions before going down with a right leg injury.

Nick Arbuckle started in Week 10's matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, throwing for 181 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 39-25 victory.

Kelly is the league's reigning Most Outstanding Player after leading the Argonauts to a 16-2 record last season, which equaled the 1989 Edmonton franchise for the best in CFL history.

The 6-foot-2 pivot finished fourth in the league with 4,123 passing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns on 270 completions with 12 interceptions.

The Argonauts sit in third place in the East Division with a 5-4 record in Kelly's absence.