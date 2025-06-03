Chase Stegall, son of Milt Stegall, dies at 20

Chase Stegall, the son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers legend and CFL on TSN crew member Milt Stegall, died Monday morning at the age of 20.

Stegall was a midfielder on the men's soccer team at DePaul University in Chicago. In a statement issued Monday, the school called him a “beloved” member of the program.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University,” DePaul Athletics said.

The school said details of a memorial service are forthcoming and will be announced when available.

Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Blue Bombers, also shared a statement on behalf of the organization.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Chase Stegall, beloved son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall. Chase was a bright and talented man with a promising future, and his loss is felt deeply across our entire Blue Bombers family. Our hearts go out to Milt, Darlene, and the entire Stegall family during this unimaginable time. We mourn with them and extend our deepest condolences, love and support.”