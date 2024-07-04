It appears backup quarterback Chris Streveler will get the start behind centre when the struggling Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Ottawa Redblacks in a Week 5 matchup on Friday.

Streveler was listed as the Blue Bombers' No. 1 quarterback on Thursday's depth chart ahead of Terry Wilson Jr. and regular starter Zach Collaros.

Collaros left Week's 4 overtime loss to the Calgary Stampers in the first half with what is now being described as a thorax injury. He threw for 55 yards and one interception before exciting after taking a hit from Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney.

The 35-year-old has struggled this season for the winless Bombers, throwing for 796 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions alongside a 62.3 completion percentage.

Streveler, 29, has thrown for 170 yards alongside one touchdown, one interception and a 58.3 completion percentage. He has also rushed for 90 yards and four touchdown.

After appearing in four Grey Cups since 2019, the Blue Bombers have lost all four games this season.