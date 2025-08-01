EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are aware, with one-third of the CFL season behind them, that they're in must-win territory to have a chance at the playoffs.

The Elks (1-5) at home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-2) on Saturday are coming off a comeback attempt that fell short in Regina.

Edmonton running back Justin Rankin, held to zero yards on three carries in the 21-18 loss to Saskatchewan Roughriders last week, said losing in no longer an option.

“It is starting to come up on some must-win games,” Rankin said. "It sucks that we’re behind the 8-ball right now, but there’s nothing we can do about it. The past is the past and all we can focus on is the present.

"We have no other option but to win. That should be the thinking every week but now it’s more than before. Every week is a must win.”

Despite their disappointing record, quarterback Cody Fajardo said the team remains “unshaken” and steadfast in the belief that success is coming.

“The message is simple,” the quarterback said. “One third of the season is over, there’s nothing we can do about the past. All we have now is two-thirds of the season ahead of us. There’s a path for us.

"We have to get hot, but there is a path for us. By no means is this season over.”

Fajardo’s 346 passing yards and strong fourth-quarter performance last week earned him a second straight start against the surging Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have won their last five games.

Obtained in an off-season trade with the Montreal Alouettes, Fajardo said the Elks can build off their fourth-quarter momentum in Regina when Edmonton outscored the Roughriders 14-0 and he threw for a pair of touchdowns.

To carry that momentum into Saturday requires a better run game that managed just 25 yards against Saskatchewan, and 20 of that on Fajardo scrambles.

The Elks led the CFL in rushing last season.

“It’s just time to jell, time to trust each other, time to get used to running this offence together,” Rankin said.

“It hasn’t been where we want it to be but we’re trusting and believing in the coaches and everybody to get it back to where it’s supposed to be.”

To get back to 2024 numbers will take a stout offensive line, said centre David Beard.

“Our responsibility is pretty clear. We have to execute what’s called and we haven’t done a good enough job yet,” he said.

The Elks had averaged 106 yards per game before a poor rushing performance in Regina, where a lack of first-down gains left the offence second and long multiple times.

“We have to execute better, that’s the reality of it,” said head coach Mark Kalim. “Teams play good defence but there are times when we could do better, and we have to make the most of those opportunities.”

That won’t be easy against a Hamilton team that gave up less than 55 rushing yards in three of its five straight wins.

The offensive line often gets blamed for an ineffective running game. When it allows eight sacks, as Edmonton's did in Regina, the spotlight feels hotter.

“We know we can play with anybody, but the hard part for us, as an offensive line, is we feel if we had played better it may have been three points the other way,” lineman Mark Korte said.

“You can say it’s a bounce or two … but we have to find a way to get a win.”

The Elks will be without linebackers Nick Anderson (groin) and Michael Brodrique (shoulder), defensive back Royce Metchie (ankle) and wide receiver Zach Mathis (back).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025.