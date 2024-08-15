Cody Fajardo will dress for the first time in a month for Friday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but his return to the field appears to be on hold for another week.

The Montreal Alouettes listed Fajardo as their backup quarterback for the game, placing Davis Alexander in the starting slot.

Alexander has led the club to two straight wins as a starter since taking over for the injured Caleb Evans. He has completes 51 of 69 passes this season for 687 yards with five touchdowns to five interceptions.

Fajardo has been out since July 11 when he suffered a hamstring injury during a loss to the Toronto Argonauts. The 32-year-old has thrown for 1,636 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over six games this season.

Philpot out Friday vs. Roughriders

While the Alouettes will have Fajardo back for Friday's game, the team will be without wide receiver Tyson Philpot, who left last week's win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the first quarter with an injury.

The 24-year-old Philpot from Delta, B.C., is second in the CFL with a career-high 779 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The CFL-best Alouettes enter Friday's game at 8-1, well ahead of the West-leading Roughriders at 5-3-1.