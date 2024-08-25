MONTREAL — Wide receiver Cole Spieker and quarterback Cody Fajardo led a second-half comeback as the league-leading Montreal Alouettes defeated the Edmonton Elks 21-17 in a thrilling victory on Sunday night.

Fajardo threw for 336 yards on 22-for-34 completions to go with two touchdown passes and one interception in his return from missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Spieker caught two TDs and totalled 107 receiving yards on five receptions, all in the second half, as Montreal (10-1) won its fifth straight before an announced crowd of 19,048 at Molson Stadium.

All-star receiver Austin Mack made three receptions for 32 yards in his 2024 debut after rejoining the Alouettes this week following a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Elks QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson went 21-for-33 for 200 yards and two TD passes in his second consecutive start as Edmonton’s (3-8) three-game win streak came to an end.

Running back Kevin Brown, back from a shoulder injury, rushed for 105 yards.

The Alouettes defence stopped Edmonton twice in the red zone late in the game to secure the win.

Montreal kicker Jose Maltos went 3-for-3 on field goals. Edmonton’s Boris Bede was 1-for-2, missing a pivotal 41-yard attempt with the Elks trailing by four midway through the fourth quarter.

The Alouettes also edged the Elks 23-20 in a Week 2 matchup in Edmonton.

After a difficult first half, the Alouettes drove 100 yards downfield to score their first touchdown of the game and cut Edmonton’s lead to 17-12 at the beginning of the second half. The Alouettes failed to complete a two-point conversion.

Fajardo threw a 33-yard TD pass to Spieker for his third reception of the six-play drive, which also included a 19-yard rush by running back Walter Fletcher.

Spieker just barely stayed in bounds on a 22-yard catch for his second TD of the game with 3:37 left in the third. The play capped a nine-play drive that was sparked by a 30-yard catch-and-run by Fletcher as Montreal took an 18-17 lead.

Linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku earned his second sack of the night before the Alouettes moved down field again and extended their lead to 21-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Elks reached the Montreal 12-yard line with 1:24 remaining in the game, but only advanced six yards as the Alouettes defence forced a turnover on downs.

Edmonton advanced all the way to the Montreal 20 with seconds remaining in the game, but Montreal’s defence stood tall again as the Elks failed to reach the end zone despite several red-zone attempts.

The Alouettes didn’t score a touchdown in a tough first half that included a turnover, dropped passes and difficulty establishing the run.

Meanwhile, Bethel-Thompson connected with Eugene Lewis in the end zone on a six-yard pass with 4:59 left in the first quarter to complete a six-play, 70-yard drive as Edmonton took a 7-3 lead.

The Elks added to their lead 1:19 into the second to go up 14-3. This time Bethel-Thompson found Kurleigh Gittens Jr. through a crowd for an eight-yard TD, taking advantage of a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty against Montreal earlier in the drive.

Edmonton’s Devodric Bynum intercepted Fajardo’s deep pass targeting Mack 5:27 into the second.

Montreal built some momentum as Fajardo connected with Nate Behar twice en route to the Edmonton 21 before Maltos kicked another field goal.

The Elks added another field goal in the dying seconds of the first half to take a 17-6 lead.

LEGENDS IN THE HOUSE

The 1974 Alouettes were honoured at halftime to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their Grey Cup championship. The home side also sported throwback jerseys with the Alouettes’ 1974 logo during the game. Montreal defeated Edmonton 20-7 at Empire Stadium in Vancouver for its third title in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Head into a bye week before hosting the B.C. Lions (5-6) on Sept. 6.

Elks: Visit the Calgary Stampeders (4-6) on Labour Day (Sept. 2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2024.