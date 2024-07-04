Collaros on the sidelines as winless Bombers prepare to host Redblacks

WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros will be standing on the sidelines when the Blue Bombers host the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Collaros didn’t practise this week after sustaining a thorax injury in last Saturday’s loss to the Stampeders.

He is listed as Winnipeg’s third quarterback on the depth chart.

Collaros was hit in the chest area by Stampeders defensive tackle Josiah Coatney late in the first half of Winnipeg’s 22-19 overtime loss in Calgary and was replaced by Chris Streveler.

Streveler will make his first start since October 2019, with Terry Wilson backing him up.

The Bombers (0-4) are aiming for their first win of the season while the Redblacks enter the game at 2-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.