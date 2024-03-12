The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday the addition of Craig Dickenson to the football staff as a senior consultant.

Dickenson returns to the Stampeders after being on the coaching staff for seven years, including 2008, when he was part of a Grey Cup championship team.

“This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”



I am pleased to be working with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024,” said Craig Dickenson in a statement. “This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”

Dickenson also joins his brother, Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” he said in a statement. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

Dickenson joined the Stampeders in 2002 and after a stint with the Montreal Alouettes (2003), returned and spent seven total seasons in Cowtown.

Following time in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Dickenson returned to the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011-12). He was named head coach in 2019 after time in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers and time with Edmonton.

Dickenson's contract was not renewed by the Roughriders in 2023 after a 6-12 season.