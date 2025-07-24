Damien Alford and Vernon Adams Jr. both made early exits Thursday in the Calgary Stampeders' 23-21 loss against the Montreal Alouettes.

The Stampeders offence took its first hit when Alford, 24, left the game in the first quarter after bringing in a seven-yard catch. The Montreal native attempted to make a move on his defender, planting his foot into the turf before falling awkwardly. He remained down on the field and could be seen grabbing the back of his right thigh before walking off under his own power.

Things got even more dire for Calgary after Adams was sidelined following a hard hit from a pair of Tyrice Beverette while escaping the pocket near in the third quarter. The nine-year veteran took a moment to get back on his feet and was assessed for a head injury. He was replaced by PJ Walker for the remainder of the contest.

Adams completed 15-of-25 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown before departing.

Alford, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, and Adams have shown immediate rapport in their short time together, connecting on 12 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns.

The pair's absence was too much to overcome as the Stampeders failed to score a point in the fourth quarter en route to the loss.