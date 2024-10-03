The Calgary Stampeders are heading towards missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004, which could have head coach Dave Dickenson on the hot seat.

Dickenson did not appreciate being asked about his future as the Stampeders (4-9-1) prepare to face the B.C. Lions (7-8) on Saturday.

"What do you want me to say about that?" Dickenson said. "I'm f---ing here to work, so I really don't give a damn. I'm here to work. Speculate all you want, I'm here to work."

The wheels have seemingly fell off for the Stampeders, who are 0-5-1 in their past six games, sending the team to last place in the West Division. Saturday will mark the team's latest chance to claim their first road win of the season.

The Stampeders have four games left on the schedule and will need to win out to have any chance to reach the postseason. Calgary is chasing the Lions and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-7-1) for a spot in the playoff picture.

"The outside stuff and the outside speculation, all that stuff, that's more for you guys to talk about," quarterback Jake Maier said Wednesday. "We understand the business we're in and we need to win games but again, that's every year and that's every week. So no, I wouldn't say that crosses our minds as a team at all."

Dickenson has served as head coach of the Stampeders since 2016 and was named general manager of the team in 2023. The Stampeders have not won a playoff game since winning the Grey Cup in 2018.