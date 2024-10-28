CALGARY — Dave Dickenson will be back as the head coach and general manager of the Calgary Stampeders next season.

Despite a disappointing 2024 season in Calgary, Stampeders president Jay McNeil said Monday that Dickenson has earned another season guiding the CFL club.

Calgary (5-12) finished at the bottom of the West Division with the worst record in the CFL after 18 consecutive seasons of reaching the playoffs.

Dickenson will enter a ninth year as head coach and third as GM. He has spent a total of 16 years on Calgary's coaching staff.

He coached the Stampeders to a Grey Cup victory in 2018, which was the third straight year Calgary had reached the championship game.

But Calgary has finished well under .500 in back-to-back seasons for the first time in two decades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.