The Canadian Football League’s 15th commissioner will be a familiar face when he shows up for his first day of work roughly three weeks from now.

Stewart Johnston is a well-known figure in CFL circles and boardrooms, serving since 2010 as president of TSN, the league’s rights holder and long-time television partner.

The Canadian Press reported Tuesday that Johnston was top candidate to be the league’s next commissioner and engaged in negotiations for the job.

Based on the timing of a 9 a.m. Wednesday CFL news release announcing Johnston’s hiring, things appear to have been at least that far along by time the CP story sent shockwaves around the league on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity,” Johnston said, according to the CFL release. “Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan. Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game.

"I’ve loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports – Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year’s winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true.”

While there was a general reaction of surprise to Johnston’s rumoured hiring on Tuesday from those around the league, the CFL’s stakeholders had made no secret about their desire to hire someone with a keen knowledge of the current and future broadcasting landscape.

The 54-year-old Johnston fits that bill, and also arrives with a greater degree of familiarity with the league and its business practices than any commissioner within memory.

With the CFL’s current rights deal with TSN due to expire at the end of the 2026 season, Johnston will have some runway to try and position the league to maximize its potential in that regard.

It is believed this is not the first time Johnston had been approached by the CFL about its top job. The man described in the league’s release as a “football fanatic” will be formally introduced later this month.

The CFL’s search for its next commissioner began early in the new year, following Randy Ambrosie's decision to step down upon the hiring of his successor, after a non-confidence vote in the fall.

Johnston inherits a league with strong television numbers and improving attendance in its three biggest markets of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

He also brings with him a wealth of experience from TSN and beyond. In his most recent role as senior vice-president, content and sales at Bell Media, he has also overseen the company’s entire content team, in both French and English, including the entertainment, news and sports divisions, as well as local operations across the country and in-house productions. In addition, Johnston has led the advertising sales team at Bell Media since 2017.