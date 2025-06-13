OTTAWA - Davis Alexander was solid going 23-for-32 for 344 yards, one touchdown and one interception as the Montreal Alouettes took control early and never looked back in a 39-18 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Montreal (2-0-0) extended its winning streak at TD Place to 11 games.

Matt Shiltz, who got the start for the injured Dru Brown at quarterback for Ottawa, was 22-for-32 for 205 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Redblacks receiver Eugene Lewis’s streak of consecutive games with a touchdown came to an end, ending his bid to tie Terry Evanshen’s record of 10 straight games.

The Alouettes started the fourth quarter with a 50-yard field goal early in the fourth, but it was a Wesley Sutton interception on the ensuing play that he ran back for a 45-yard touchdown that put the game out of reach, 36-18. Jose Maltos added a 19-yard field goal to close out the scoring.

Ottawa (0-2-0) did its best to keep pace in the second half but struggled.

It started the half well with CJ Coldon intercepting Alexander, setting the Redblacks up at the 36-yard line. Three plays later, Dustin Crum punched it in from the one to cut the deficit to 19-10. Montreal conceded a rouge on the ensuing kickoff, making it 19-11.

The Alouettes answered midway through the third, as Alexander connected with James Letcher Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 26-11. But Ottawa kept fighting. Shiltz found Bralon Addison in the end zone for a nine-yard score late in the quarter, narrowing the gap to 26-18.

Montreal took a commanding 19-3 lead into halftime.

Montreal opened the scoring with a field goal on its first drive, and kicker Maltos stayed perfect, hitting four in total — from 30, 16, 27 and 49 yards — including one on the final play of the half.

Ottawa had a golden opportunity early after recovering a Montreal fumble at the 26-yard line. The Redblacks drove to the one but were stuffed twice and turned the ball over on downs. Lewis Ward hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 6-3, but Montreal responded immediately.

Alexander connected with Tyler Snead for a 69-yard gain, and a major foul by Robert Priester set up Caleb Evans for a one-yard quarterback sneak.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Visit the Edmonton Eskimos Thursday, June 19..

Redblacks: Visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.