HAMILTON — Caleb Evans threw a touchdown pass and ran for another as the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-16 on Friday night.

Evans cemented the win with a 39-yard TD pass to David Dallaire in the fourth quarter that put Montreal (7-1) ahead 27-8. Evans's strike came on his first play in place of starter Davis Alexander after he was hit hard by Hamilton defensive lineman Casey Sayles, who received a 25-yard penalty on the play.

Alexander returned on Montreal's next possession and won in his first CFL start. He finished 19-of-27 passing for 262 yards with a TD and interception as Montreal earned a club record-tying seventh straight road victory.

But Evans left the game with a knee injury following a seven-yard run to the Hamilton five-yard line with 2:06 remaining.

With the victory Friday, the Alouettes also won their eighth consecutive contest over the Ticats (six regular season, two playoff games).

Alexander got a helping hand from a Montreal defence that forced three turnovers, including two interceptions.

Hamilton (2-6) suffered its first loss in three games. It was attempting to win three straight for the first time since 2022.

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was 29-of-42 passing for 240 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions before 20,426 spectators at Tim Hortons Field. Mitchell connected with Tim White on a 26-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter, then found Shemar Bridges for the two-point convert to cut Montreal's lead to 27-16.

Montreal's Walter Fletcher rounded out the scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the game's final minutes. Jose Maltos' 31-yard field goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter had moved the Alouettes ahead 20-8.

The two teams will complete their home-and-home series in Montreal next week on Aug. 10.

Alouettes receiver Charleston Rambo also tallied Friday for Montreal, and Maltos booted three converts and two field goals.

Ticats defensive back Kenneth George Jr. registered Hamilton's other touchdown, picking off Alexander and running it back 18 yards early in the second quarter. Marc Liegghio added the converts while punter Nik Constantinou had a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.