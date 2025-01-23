Celestin Haba is again in unchartered waters.

In 2023, the six-foot-two, 250-pound defensive lineman joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers knowing little about Canadian football. Two years later, Haba is poised to experience CFL free agency for the first time.

Haba, 25, is slated to hit the open market Feb. 11. But the Columbia, S.C., native isn’t worried about the uncertainty. Instead, he's embracing the opportunity to go through the process and see where it leads.

"It's new but I'm not nervous about it," he said. "I know and understand this is a business, nothing is personal, it's just people trying to get the best options they can.

"You never know what to expect because you don't know how it's going to go so I'm just preparing for anything and trying to control what I can control."

And for now, that's preparing for the 2025 CFL season. Haba said the dislocated kneecap he suffered early last year isn't an issue.

"Fortunately I was able to come back fast without surgery, work it out and return for the second half of the season," he said. "Everything is good now, I feel 100 per cent.

"I've been able to ramp up workouts as we go through the off-season. It's all good."

As for the off-field stuff, Haba's agent is Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes. The Florida-based Kim is a longtime CFL representative whose stable includes Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton, linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette (both Montreal) and Cam Judge (Toronto) and cornerback Jamal Peters (Hamilton).

"My agent has been around this business for a while so I have a sense of comfort with this free agency thing," Haba said. "I can just concentrate on my craft and see what happens."

Added Kim: "Celestin is a young, athletic defensive lineman with unlimited potential who's also a high-character, high-quality individual. I fully expect him to dominate this year.

"I believe the market is wide open for Celestin because teams are always looking for talented defensive players."

Haba spent the last two seasons with Winnipeg, registering 18 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in 18 regular-season contests. He also suited in last year's Grey Cup, recording a tackle for a seven-yard loss in the Bombers' 41-24 loss to Toronto.

Haba would gladly welcome staying in Winnipeg, which is hosting this year’s Grey Cup.

"Most definitely," he said. "That's where I started my CFL career and who wouldn't want to go back to play for the team they started out with?

"It really doesn't get better than that, to be honest. When you step into that facility, everybody is on the same page."

Haba has also had the opportunity to be mentored by such veteran Bombers defensive linemen as Willie Jefferson, Canadian Jake Thomas and the retired Jackson Jeffcoat.

"Those guys have taught me so much on and off the field," Haba said. "Game study, how to prepare, tendencies and formations an offence might present, all the tips that give you an advantage going into a game and during it.

"But there's also the small things like what to eat during the week to get you feeling your best in a game."

Haba came to Canada following his collegiate career at East Texas A&M University — formerly known as Texas A&M University-Commerce. The biggest adjustment he faced in the CFL was lining up a yard off the ball, which Haba believes gives offensive linemen an advantage.

"Definitely, they can get to their spot quicker and kind of cut you off," he said. "You just have to kind of change up your angles, approach it differently and attack him differently and give him different looks to where you want him to play the thinking game.

"Once he starts thinking, he's not focused on his responsibilities and I think that's where you can kind of take advantage of that."

But arguably the biggest lesson Haba has learned is the importance of staying healthy for an entire 18-game regular season. His off-season training regiment has that purpose in mind.

"I'm really working on toning my body and strengthening the muscles rather than lifting heavy," he said. "I like playing light sometimes but I really want to focus on that and trying to stay healthy through the season.

"I'm looking at Year 3 to ramp things up and really showcase my abilities and what I can do in a game. I really want to dominate this year and so that's going to be my focus, be the best version of me and help my team the best way I can. I'm really trying to take off this year."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.