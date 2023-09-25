Former Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Jamal Davis II posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he asked the team to release him.

"I asked for my release #SetTheRecordStraight #KnowYourWorth" Davis wrote Monday afternoon.

The club announced his release Monday afternoon.

Les Alouettes libèrent le joueur de ligne défensive Jamal Davis.

Davis, 28, has appeared in 14 games so far this season with the Als, recording 22 defensive tackles and three sacks.

He played nine games for the Alouettes during the 2021 season and returned to the team on a two-year deal the following September after a stint with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Davis played collegiately at the University of Akron.