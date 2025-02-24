The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive end Julian Howsare, the team announced on Monday.

The 32-year-old began his career in Hamilton after signing with the club in 2018. He played four seasons with the Ticats before spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

The Altoona, Penn., native ranked second on the Stampeders last season with five sacks while adding 36 defensive tackles. Over the course of his six-year CFL career, Howsare has totaled 196 defensive tackles, 32 quarterback sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 97 regular season games.

He earned East Division All-CFL honours in 2022.