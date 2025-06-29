OTTAWA - The Toronto Argonauts picked up their first win of the CFL season with an impressive 29-16 performance over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday.

Turnovers were the key to Toronto’s success with Derek Slywka scoring two defensive touchdowns for the Argos (1-3).

Argos' quarterback Nick Arbuckle had a solid outing, finishing the night 18-for-25 for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dustin Crum, making his second straight start at quarterback for Ottawa (1-3), was 20-for-30 for 235 yards and one interception., He ran the ball eight times for 60 yards and one TD. Crum endured a tough night though, taking five sacks.

Lirim Hajrullahu added a 43-yard field goal in the fourth and Lewis Ward responded with his own 40-yarder to make it 28-16.

After struggling in the red zone Ottawa finally gave fans something to cheer about late in the third, as Crum led a seven-play drive capped by his one-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 25-13.

Ward added a 45-yard field goal midway through the third making it 25-6.

On the opening drive of the second half, a blocked Redblacks' field goal attempt turned into disaster as Slywka returned it 120 yards for a touchdown, stretching the Argos’ lead to 25-3.

Ottawa finally got on the board with a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the half, to trail 18-3.

Arbuckle marched the Argos down field and capitalized on the drive when he found Ryan Hunter alone in the end zone to take an 18-0 lead.

Ottawa appeared ready to score early in the second quarter when Crum hit Kalil Pimpleton for a 15-yard gain, but as Pimpleton fought for extra yards, he fumbled at the Toronto five-yard line. Slywka scooped it up and raced the length of the field for an Argos touchdown.

Toronto opened the scoring with a 36-yard field goal on its opening drive and Ottawa conceded a single to give the Argonauts a 4-0 lead after the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Argonauts: Host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

Redblacks: Visit the Edmonton Elks on Sunday, July 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2025.