EDMONTON - It will be a different, much improved and more confident Edmonton Elks team awaiting the B.C. Lions on Sunday.

Edmonton lost to the Lions 31-14 in Vancouver in Week 1 of the Canadian Football League season. But middle linebacker Nyles Morgan said that, five weeks later, the Elks are a different team.

“We’re night and day, a lot more together, a lot more locked in,” said Morgan. “Been in the system a lot longer and everyone’s a lot more comfortable playing with one another.”

That showed last Sunday when Edmonton beat the Ottawa Redblacks 39-33 for their first win after three losses.

“We’re a completely different team, different attitude, different M.O., moving in a better direction,” said running back Justin Rankin, who had a 74-yard touchdown included in his 105 rushing yards against Ottawa.

The Elks scored a season-high 39 points, Tre Ford had a perfect quarterback rating of 156.3, and the team had points in every quarter for the first time.

Amazing what one victory can do for a team’s morale.

“We’re figuring out what we’re good at and what we’re not good at,” said wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. “Guys are understanding the offence a little better, understanding their role. We’ve kind of got more security as far as the offensive line, they’re more cohesive.

"Overall, we’re playing better in all three phases of the game.”

Defensive tackle Jake Ceresna said that all Edmonton has to do now is go out on Sunday and prove it.

To that end, part of the focus this week has been on how to deal with quarterback Nathan Rourke, whose arm and legs were a key part of the Lions success in Game 1.

“It’s really key to keep him in the pocket, but also get pressure on him so he feels uncomfortable because he is a great passer from the pocket too,” said Ceresna. “We need to make him uncomfortable all night, make it easier on our DBs, and get some sacks. We need sacks.”

There’s not much difference between the two young Canadian quarterbacks who have shown they can beat defences via the air or by their own scrambling ability.

Ford has completed 78 of 109 passes for 950 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Rourke is 61 of 99 passes for 925 yards, five TDs and three interceptions.

Scrambling, Rourke has run 19 times for 155 yards (8.2 average) and two touchdowns. Ford has run only 12 times for 105 yards (8.8 average) and one TD.

So much of the focus by both team’s defences will be on containing the quarterbacks.

“Getting sacks, getting hits, getting pressure, affecting him in every possible way we can,” defensive end Brandon Barlow said of plans to stop Rourke. “Obviously getting him on the ground and getting the ball out is the most ideal.”

That, he said, always start with the defensive line.

“We’re the point of the spear, metaphonically speaking, so everything starts with us. We’re the ones that are first to the punch and we want to make sure we’re getting knockbacks and setting the tone.”

The Elks also need a win to even the season series with the 2-3 Lions. Statistically the teams have each scored 104 points while the Lions have given up 132 in five games and the Elks 138 in four games.

“If you look long term, us winning this game would give us a chance to have a really big game at the end of the season,” said Dunbar Jr. “It’s important, kind of keep the series alive.

“It’ll be good for us in our playoff run. This is one of those games you want to win early in the season so when the season really matters, kind of figuring out the playoff situation, these points will help us out.”

The two teams will meet a third time on Oct. 17 in Vancouver, the second-last week of the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2025.