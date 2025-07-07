And then there was one.

Receiver Dohnte Meyers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned from their bye week Monday as the CFL's lone undefeated team. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-1) fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last week with a 37-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Saskatchewan (4-0) doesn't have the luxury of easing back into its season. It hosts Calgary (3-1) on Thursday night.

"It's always focus once you step into the building for a work week, especially when it's a West opponent," Meyers said. "Whoever we line up against we've got to let them know it's Riders football that they're playing."

The five-foot-11, 186-pound Meyers has emerged as a starter this season, his second with Saskatchewan. He has 15 catches for 208 yards and team-high two touchdowns.

And he's shown versatility, opening 2025 at wide receiver before being shifted to slotback for Saskatchewan's last two contests with injuries to Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Meyers has no concerns about the Riders struggling to reclaim their mojo after a week off.

"I feel like we have a lot of veterans on our team -- from the coaching staff to players -- who've been on championship teams," he said. "This isn't their first rodeo.

"They have a lot of years and experience so they understand what it takes to be a professional and the frame of mind and competition level that need to be going on in practice."

Meyers had 24 receptions for 349 yards and a TD last season over four contests. After hauling in an 18-yard Trevor Harris scoring strike, Meyers suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Riders' 26-21 Labour Day loss to Winnipeg.

"Dohnte is a gifted, young player with immense talent whose 2024 campaign ended much sooner than anticipated," said Kenny Kim of Summit Athletes, Meyers' Florida-based agent. "But he's off to a fast and productive start this season, which speaks to his high character and work ethic.

"I have no doubt Dohnte will emerge as a dominant force in this league."

Meyers' rise with Saskatchewan has been a patient one. He signed with the Riders in October 2023 and began last season on the practice roster before being added to the active roster for the club's 22-22 tie with Ottawa on Aug. 8.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., native, who turned 25 on Sunday, had eight catches for 101 yards in that contest, his CFL debut.

"That (four games in '24) was pivotal for me, especially as a professional athlete and younger player," he said. "Although you practise all year long, game experience is when the bullets are live and there's nothing quite like it.

"Although I got hurt, I was able to build off all of those experiences coming into this year. It allowed me to have a clearer focus in the off-season regarding what to expect and get ready for while having something in my game to critique. It allows you to hit this year with a full head of steam, get back stronger and be a better version of yourself."

The '24 season also allowed Meyers to immerse himself into Canadian football.

"The waggle, spacing, the time clock and time management are all things you've got to get acclimated to," he said. "You just get more used to it and I kind of felt that sense of being more settled coming in.

"The waggle was something I focused on this off-season, same with playing on the wider field and spacing. I think that's helped me transition into this year much more efficiently."

Harris guided Saskatchewan to its first three wins before missing its 37-18 win over B.C. on June 28 with a head ailment. Backup Jake Maier threw for 170 yards and a TD in the contest while running back A.J. Ouellette ran for 139 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

"There are no plays off in this offence because we (receivers) are involved in the running game," Meyers said. "The thing with A.J. is he's so explosive, it can be an inside run that breaks outside and back inside and A.J. could jump over somebody, it's crazy.

"That's what makes things so deadly. We've got Trevor back there, we have A.J. and there's so many other guys who're explosive that you just don't know what can happen on any given play."

Harris is expected to return under centre Thursday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2025.