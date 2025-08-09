TORONTO - Dru Brown threw five touchdown passes, including an 11-yard toss to Justin Hardy with 41 seconds remaining, to lead the Ottawa Redblacks to a 46-42 shootout win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday afternoon.

Brown's pass to Hardy capped a 72-yard, nine-play march as Ottawa (3-6) earned a second straight win. And the Redblacks overcame an early 21-point deficit to do so as Brown finished 26-of-31 passing for 373 yards.

Toronto (2-7) got the ball at its own 39-yard line with 36 seconds left but former Argo Robert Priester intercepted Nick Arbuckle to clinch the win. Arbuckle was 32-of-38 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another.

Lirim Hajrullahu's 35-yard field goal at 12:10 put Toronto ahead 42-39, delighting the announced BMO Field gathering 13,297. Arbuckle found DaVaris Daniels on a six-yard touchdown pass at 5:02, then hit Jake Herslow for the two-point convert to put the Argos up 39-32.

But Ottawa made it 39-39 on Dustin Crum's one-yard run at 9:33.

Herslow, Dejon Brissett and Jordan Williams scored Toronto's other touchdowns. Hajrullahu booted three converts, two field goals and a single.

Hardy and Eugene Lewis, both with two, Bralon Addison and Crum had Ottawa's touchdowns. Addison added a two-point convert while Lewis Ward kicked two converts, a field goal and single.

Brown gave Ottawa a 32-31 advantage with a 19-yard TD pass to Hardy at 10:58 of the third. The two-point convert was unsuccessful.

Ward's 92-yard single on the kickoff at 1:42 put Ottawa ahead 26-25. Brown found Lewis on a seven-yard touchdown pass at 1:21 but there was no convert attempt due to a bad snap.

Toronto's special-teams coverage struggles (four return TDs) continued as former Argo Daniel Adeboboye opened the third with a 72-yard kickoff return to the home team's 19-yard line.

Toronto's offence countered with Arbuckle's one-yard run at 6:17 for a 31-26 lead. The two-point convert was unsuccessful.

Hajrullahu's 20-yard field goal to end the second quarter staked Toronto to a 25-19 lead. It capped a solid 61-yard, six-play drive that included a spectacular hurdle by Herslow on a 29-yard completion.

After a horrific start, Ottawa dominated the second, outscoring Toronto 18-3. Brown pulled the Redblacks to within 22-19 with a 42-yard TD strike to Addison at 14:02 before finding him for the two-point convert.

Brown cut Toronto's lead to 22-8 with a six-yard touchdown pass to Lewis at 4:15. It was set up by Kalil Pimpleton's 57-yard punt return.

Ward made it 22-11 with a 35-yard boot at 10:29.

Brown was 16-of-19 passing in the half for 214 yards and two TDs. Addison had seven catches for 115 yards with the touchdown and two-pointer.

Arbuckle started impressively for Toronto, completing his first 11 passes for 119 yards and two TDs. He finished the half a stellar 18-of-20 passing for 185 yards with Herslow recording five receptions for 81 yards.

Williams put Toronto ahead 22-1, the six-foot-five, 285-pound defensive lineman returning Brown's fumble 77 yards to end a disastrous first quarter for Ottawa. Argos linebacker Cameron Judge forced the turnover on Brown's run.

Ottawa cut Toronto's lead to 8-1 on Ward's single off a missed 36-yard field goal try at 7:23. But Arbuckle hit a wide-open Herslow on a 31-yard TD strike at 12:36 following Janarion Grant's 27-yard punt return.

Brissett opened the scoring with a 26-yard TD grab at 3:17 before Hajrullahu's 85-yard single on the ensuing kickoff.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: At Winnipeg (4-3) on Thursday night.

Toronto: At Edmonton (2-6) on Friday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.