Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown will get the start for Saturday's game against the B.C. Lions.

Brown took starting reps this week after missing last week's 31-29 win over the Calgary Stampeders last week due to a foot injury.

Jeremiah Masoli made his first start since 2023 against the Stampeders, completing 27 of 35 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Brown, 27, was injured in the team’s Week 10 contest against the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this month.

In eight games played this year, Brown has recorded 1,936 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in his first season with the team. He spent the first four years of his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, serving as the backup to two-time Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros.

The Redblacks enter Week 12 sitting second in the CFL East's Division at 6-2-1.