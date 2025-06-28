OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks are sticking with quarterback Dustin Crum for the second straight game as they await the return of injured starter Dru Brown.

Crum stepped up in a big way last week, injecting new life into the offence in a 20-12 win over the Calgary Stampeders. The Redblacks (1-2-0) will look to make it two in a row when they host the Toronto Argonauts (0-3-0) Sunday night.

Watch the matchup LIVE Sunday evening at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App. You can also catch a data enhanced feed streaming LIVE on TSN+.

Brown is getting closer to returning from a hip injury suffered in the season-opener against Saskatchewan but will not dress this week. Matt Shiltz and Tyrie Adams will serve as backups.

Head coach Bob Dyce is looking for his team to build off last week’s success.

“We want to be consistently great,” said Dyce. “It is important for us to make sure we’re taking care of the details and focusing on everything that we need to do and play in the way we need to for 60.”

Being thrown into action is nothing new for Crum. In 2023, the 26-year-old made 14 starts as a rookie and gained significant playing experience. He was mostly relegated to short-yardage duty last season but has shown he can have success in this league.

“I think that first win was a little bit of a monkey off our back and now we can just roll and try to improve week in and week out,” Crum said. “Anyone who’s been around this league knows it’s about how you’re playing at the end of the season and how you’re stacking games and stacking weeks, and that’s what it will come down to when it’s all said and done.”

A key factor in last week’s win was the Redblacks’ ability to establish the run game.

Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye, who had 10 carries for 96 yards last week, will start ahead of William Stanback.

Adeboboye, who played for the Argonauts last year, looked impressive when he ran up the middle for a 52-yard gain late in the game.

“I’m super happy because it was a great moment for our team as a whole,” said Adeboboye. “Everyone was doing their thing without the ball and with the ball as well. It was a good setup for this week going into the Canada Day weekend.”

Ottawa’s defence will look to make life difficult for Toronto QB Nick Arbuckle.

The Redblacks defence continues to make its mark early in the season, leading the CFL with four fumble recoveries. The Redblacks have also forced a league-high seven fumbles.

“Coach (William) Fields came in from day one of training camp and talked about needing to cause turnovers, whether they be forced fumbles or interceptions,” said linebacker Adarius Pickett. “Just getting the ball back for the offence and helping the team, you know, turnovers cause success for real.”

Dyce said before the season even started, a focus for the coaching staff was to play an aggressive style that would force turnovers.

“It shows that the players know how important it is, and the coaches are continuing to stress it,” said Dyce. “As long as you can keep creating those and we take care of the ball offensively, that’s a big factor in leading to wins.”

ARGONAUTS (0-3-0) AT REDBLACKS (1-2-0)

MILESTONE MARK: Arbuckle will play in his 100th career game and make his first start against Ottawa.

NO SOPHOMORE JINX: Redblacks sophomore defensive back Adrian Frye leads the CFL with three forced fumbles.

KEEP YOUR HEAD UP: Toronto’s Andrew Chatfield is tied, with BC’s Dewayne Hendrix, for the CFL lead in sacks with three.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.