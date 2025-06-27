For the second-straight week, Dustin Crum will be under centre for the Ottawa Redblacks.

Crum took starting reps all week after making his first start of the season in Week 3, leading Ottawa to it's first win of 2025 over the Calgary Stampeders 20-12.

The 26-year-old completed 9-of-22 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown, while running 11 times for 64 yards in a bad weather game.

Crum threw for 3,109 yards with the Redblacks with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023, before throwing in only three games with the team last year.

Brown, who is in his second season as Ottawa's starter, was a limited participant in Ottawa's practices all week with a hip injury suffered in Week 1.

The 28-year-old completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Brown led the Redblacks back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record, setting career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,595), and touchdowns (18) in 15 games for Ottawa.

The Redblacks (1-2) will try to get back to .500 as they host the Toronto Argonauts (0-3) who are in search of their first win on Sunday.