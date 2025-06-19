Dustin Crum took first team reps for the Ottawa Redblacks in practice once again on Thursday as it appears likely he'll start Saturday's game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Crum also worked as the starter on Wednesday. It appeared earlier this week that Dru Brown would make his return from a hip injury after he was a full participation in practice in Tuesday.

Instead, it now looks as though the Redblacks will use their third starting quarterback in as many weeks to start the year.

​Matt Shiltz started in place of Brown last week and completed 22 of 32 passing attempts for 205 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions as the Redblacks fell 39-18 to the Montreal Alouettes.

Brown, who is in his second season as Ottawa's starter, completed 34-of-41 passing attempts for 413 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-26 season-opening loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 28-year-old pivot led the Redblacks back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019 with a 9-8-1 record, setting career-high marks in completions (312), passing yards (3,595), and touchdowns (18) in 15 games for Ottawa.

Crum, 26, threw for 3,109 yards with the Redblacks with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023 before throwing in only three games with the team last year.