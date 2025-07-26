Early indications on the health of Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. are positive, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

The hope is he will be able to play Thursday against the Ottawa Redblacks barring any setbacks as the week progresses, Lalji adds.

Adams took a hard hit in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Montreal Alouettes while escaping the pocket in the third quarter. The nine-year veteran took a moment to get back on his feet and was assessed for a head injury. He was replaced by PJ Walker for the remainder of the contest, which the Als won 23-21.

Adams completed 15-of-25 attempts for 193 yards and a touchdown before departing.

Star rookie wide receiver Damien Alford also left Thursday's game early in the opening quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Calgary (5-2) sits second in the Western Conference through the first eight weeks of the season.