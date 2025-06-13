OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks are facing a tough test just two weeks into the CFL season.

Ottawa (0-1-0) will be without starting quarterback Dru Brown for its home opener against the Montreal Alouettes (1-0-0) Friday night. Brown suffered a hip injury late in last Thursday’s season-opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team is hopeful Brown will be ready to return to action next week. In the meantime, Matt Shiltz will make his first start for the Redblacks against the Alouettes, who opened their season with a 28-10 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

The Redblacks signed Shiltz over the winter to shore up under centre. He'll work with backups Dustin Crum and Tyrie Adams on Friday night.

"(Shiltz) has great experience," head coach Bob Dyce said. “Any time you have someone who’s played in this game, started important key games, that’s invaluable. And, you know, he’s got a great command of the huddle.’

Shiltz, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Montreal, will have some familiarity with the opponent, but doesn’t see it as factor.

"You think about it a little bit, but honestly it’' the next game on the schedule and it's your opportunity," said Shiltz. "Being away from Montreal for, I think it's three seasons, it's there but it’s not something that I’m really focusing on."

The 32-year-old Shiltz has been taking first-team reps all week in preparation for Friday and believes if he can do his job the receivers will take care of the rest.

"They've all had that success, and you've just got to put (the ball) in the vicinity, and you can trust that they’re going to make some plays," Shiltz said. "So, it’s all on you."

One of those receivers he’ll be looking to connect with is Eugene Lewis, who will make his home debut after signing with Ottawa in the off-season.

The two were teammates in Montreal and Lewis is looking forward to reigniting the connection.

"He’s probably one of the only quarterbacks that I’ve had multiple touchdowns in one game with," said Lewis. "So, I know Shiltz, I know what he’s capable of."

Shiltz may feel a little bit of pressure to get Lewis the ball. A touchdown Friday night would mark Lewis's 10th consecutive game with a TD, tying Terry Evanshen for the longest streak in league history.

Lewis says going after the streak is a bit of a balancing act.

“Obviously, as an individual, as a person, as somebody, with what I’m doing in my career, yes, I really want this,” Lewis said. "I know God has this plan for me, and it'll be hard to get here again."

Lewis says the main focus has to be winning the game, but he believes that if everyone does what their supposed to then he stands a good chance of a record reception.

The Redblacks will also be without starting safety Alonzo Addae. The 27-year-old suffered a season-ending elbow/tricep injury against the Roughriders. It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the Pickering, Ont., native whose season was cut short last year by a knee injury.

Canadian Charlie Ringland will step in for Addae.

The Redblacks will also need to be much more disciplined after taking 13 penalties that cost them 126 yards in their opening game.

ALOUETTES (1-0-0) AT REDBLACKS (0-1-0)

Friday, TD Place Stadium

END THE STREAK: Montreal holds an eight-game winning streak over the Redblacks and have won 10 straight games at TD Place dating back to August 2018

RECORD MATCHING: Alexandre Gagné of the Alouettes had a great start to 2025 when he recorded a CFL-record-tying seven special teams tackles. He now has 111 for his career to rank tied for 34 all-time. His seven tackles set a new Alouettes record.

HARDY HURRIES: Hardy tied for the most receiving yards last week with 133 on eight catches. He’s riding a streak of five straight 100-yard games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.