East semifinal preview hightlights final of week of CFL regular season on TSN

The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats East Division semifinal preview highlights the final week of the CFL regular season on TSN this weekend.

Friday Night Football features the Winnipeg Blue Bombers taking on the Calgary Stampeders with both teams gearing up for the respective playoff matchups.

Saturday features a doubleheader, beginning with a battle between the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes then moving onto the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Ottawa Redblacks to wrap up the regular season.

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders

The Blue Bombers visit the Stampeders as both teams look to finish off the regular season on a winning note on Friday Night Football.

Calgary clinched the final playoff spot in Week 20 after they routed the BC Lions 41-16 on Oct. 20 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders lost to the Argonauts 29-26 the following day.

Pivot Jake Maier threw for 123 yards with two touchdowns in the win while running back Ka'Deem Carey added 88 rushing yards.

Despite this week's game not meaning anything in the standings, the Stampeders have an opportunity to make CFL history by becoming the first team to reach 700 all-time wins with a win over the Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg wrapped up the top spot in the West Division last week and will await the winner between the Lions and Stampeders in the West semifinal on Nov. 4.

The Blue Bombers are coming off a 45-25 victory over the Edmonton Elks in on Oct. 21 after finding out they clinched the division with the Lions' loss to the Stampeders the day prior.

Superstar pivot Zach Collaros threw for 125 yards with a touchdown in the win while backup quarterback Dru Brown got some playing time, throwing for 94 yards with two touchdowns.

Winnipeg Most Outstanding Player candidate Brady Oliveira also added to his case with 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Tiger-Cats vs. Alouettes

Saturday's CFL doubleheader begins with the Tiger-Cats travelling to Molson Stadium to take on the Alouettes in a preview of the East semifinal that's scheduled for the following week.

The Alouettes secured home-field advantage over the Tiger-Cats for the semifinal after Hamilton fell to the Lions 33-30 in Week 19.

Montreal is coming off a bye week after they took care of business in Week 19 with a 35-21 victory over the Elks.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win while running back Walter Fletcher contributed 88 yards.

The Tiger-Cats will use Saturday's game against the Alouettes as a playoff test run before the real thing on Nov. 4.

Hamilton is also coming off a bye week after their heartbreaking loss to the Lions in Week 19.

Receiver Tim White did all he could to keep his team in the game with 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns while pivot Matthew Shiltz threw for 180 yards with a touchdown.

Argonauts vs. Redblacks

The CFL regular season wraps up with the East-winning Argonauts taking on the Redblacks in the second half on TSN's doubleheader Saturday.

Toronto is trying to wrap up the 2023 CFL season with a 16-2 record, which would be the best season in franchise history.

However, Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told reporters on Wednesday that Toronto's Most Outstanding Player candidate Chad Kelly will dress for the game but will not play against the Redblacks on Saturday

Change in plans for #Argos: Chad Kelly will dress but not play in Ottawa. Kelly took reps at practice Wednesday, but expect more playing time for Cameron Dukes and Bryan Scott. Change made out of caution so Kelly is ready for the East final @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN @tsn_edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 25, 2023

The Argonauts are coming off a 29-26 win over the Roughriders to knock them out of the playoffs.

Kelly threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception while receiver Damonte Coxie contributed 105 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Running back Daniel Adeboboye also added 109 rushing yards with a touchdown in the victory.

The Redblacks are trying to avoid finishing tied for last place in the league with the Elks with a win over the Argos on Saturday.

Ottawa is coming off a bye week after being routed by the Argonauts 40-27 in Week 19 at BMO Field.

Running back Devonte Williams led the way offensively with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown while rookie pivot Dustin Crum threw for 183 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Receiver Justin Hardy also added 98 receiving yards in the loss.