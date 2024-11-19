Ed Hervey is returning as general manager of the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The 51-year-old held the GM role in Edmonton from 2013-2016, winning the Grey Cup in 2015. Hervey was fired in April of 2017.

Edmonton fired head coach and general manager Chris Jones after an 0-5 start to the season, naming Jarious Jackson as interim head coach and Geroy Simon as the interim general manager.

After the firing, the Elks managed to turn their season around, finishing with a 7-11 record after picking up no more than four wins in each of the previous three seasons.

Edmonton last made the playoffs in 2019 and last won the Grey Cup in 2015 with Hervey in charge.

After being fired by the Elks, Hervey served as general manager of the BC Lions from 2017-2020 and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season.

A native of Houston, Hervey's playing career was also spent in Edmonton, suiting up for the team as a wide receiver for eight seasons from 1999-2006. Hervey was named a CFL All-Star on two occasions and helped Edmonton wins Grey Cups in 2003 and 2005.

Hervey recorded 6,715 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns over 118 career games with Edmonton.