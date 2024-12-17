The Edmonton Elks have acquired the rights to veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo from the Montreal Alouettes in exchange for the rights to quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, it was announced Tuesday.

Fajardo has spent the past two seasons in Montreal, winning the 2023 Grey Cup MVP award after leading his team to a 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton.

He threw for 3,105 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this past season for the Als in 14 games, leading to a league-best 12-5 record. They fell in the East Final to the Toronto Argonauts.

An eight-year CFL veteran, Fajardo has also spent time with the Argonauts, BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders in addition to the Alouettes.

“We believe in the importance of depth at the quarterback position and having two dependable options behind centre in the Canadian Football League,” Elks VP of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey said in a news release. “Cody is an accomplished CFL quarterback who will bring valuable experience to our locker room and organization.”

Earlier in the month, the Elks signed Canadian pivot Tre Ford to a three-year contract extension. He's played sparingly over his three seasons in Edmonton.

Bethel-Thompson threw for 3,748 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, ranking second in the league, in 16 games with the Elks in 2024. He spent his previous five CFL seasons with the Argonauts.

“McLeod is a veteran in the CFL, and he could be a great backup for our team,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a news release. “I thank Cody for his two years in Montreal; he has been a true leader both in the locker room and on the field. I wish him the best of luck in Edmonton.”