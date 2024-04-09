The Edmonton Elks bolstered their offence on Tuesday with the addition of three players.

The team announced the signings of 2019 CFL Draft first overall pick Shane Richards, fellow offensive lineman Hunter Steward and wide receiver Hergy Mayala.

All three players are Canadians.

Richards, 28, was taken with the top pick in 2019 by the Toronto Argonauts out of Oklahoma State. Richards appeared in 42 games over four seasons with the Argos, including four in 2023. He was a member of the Boatmen's Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Steward, 32, is a veteran of nine CFL seasons. The native of Calgary spent the past two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks following seven with the BC Lions. For his career, Steward has appeared in 124, starting 99 of them.

Mayala, 28, split last season between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. For his career in 59 CFL games over five seasons, Mayala has recorded 107 receptions for 1,373 yards.

The Elks open their 75th season on June 8 at home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.