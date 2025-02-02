The Ford brothers will be teaming up in Edmonton this CFL season.

Defensive back Tyrell Ford will join his twin brother, Tre, with the Edmonton Elks on a two-year contract, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Ford, 26, was a CFL all-star last season, recording 51 defensive tackles, 14 special team tackles, and seven interceptions to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers finish first in the West Division.

He was ranked the No. 1 Canadian player remaining in free agency by Dave Naylor and Lalji on Wednesday.

The 6-foot defensive back was drafted 13th overall by the Blue Bombers in 2022 and recorded 10 special team tackles and three defensive tackles during his rookie season.

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native then signed with the Green Bay Packers to the team's practice squad in January of 2023.

Ford then returned to Winnipeg after he was released by the Packers in August of 2023.

Tyrell joins his brother Tre in Edmonton, who signed a three-year contract extension with the club in December and was announced as the team's starter after sharing the starting quarterback role with McLeod Bethel-Thompson last season.

Tre Ford threw for 1,137 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions last season in 16 games.