Edmonton Elks Betting Profile

The Edmonton Elks are listed at +2200 to win the Grey Cup.

Edmonton’s +2200 odds are the second-longest in the league, besting only the Stampeders at +2400.

After finishing fourth in the West Division in 2024 with a 7-11 record, the Elks are +430 to win the West in 2025.

Edmonton’s win total for the 2025 season is set at 7.5 on FanDuel, with the over priced at -110.

Built Ford Tough

It’s been three years, but Canadian quarterback Tre Ford is finally getting his chance to be the Day 1 starter for the Elks.

Ford has played in 42 games over his first three years in the CFL, throwing for 3,667 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 16 interceptions.

The former U SPORTS standout at the University of Waterloo has also added 977 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

In 18 starts in the CFL, Ford has gone 9-9, including a 4-1 stretch as the team’s starter in 2024.

The last Elk to win Most Outstanding Player was quarterback Mike Reilly in 2017.

Edmonton Elks betting markets